Pistons vs. Bucks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Detroit
Current Records: Milwaukee 46-8; Detroit 19-38
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 28 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
The Pistons fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Orlando Magic last Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 116-112. Detroit got a solid performance out of power forward Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Milwaukee had to settle for a 118-111 loss against the Indiana Pacers last week. Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (19 points) and small forward Khris Middleton (17 points) were the top scorers for Milwaukee.
The losses put Detroit at 19-38 and Milwaukee at 46-8. Detroit is 15-22 after losses this season, Milwaukee 7-0.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Detroit.
- Dec 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 103
- Nov 23, 2019 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 90
- Apr 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 103
- Apr 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Apr 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 86
- Jan 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 105
- Jan 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Detroit 104
- Dec 05, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 28, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Dec 06, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 03, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 31, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Detroit 105
- Feb 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 28, 2016 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 94
- Oct 30, 2016 - Detroit 98 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Mar 21, 2016 - Detroit 92 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 27, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Dec 04, 2015 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Nov 23, 2015 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Detroit 88
