Pistons vs. Bucks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Detroit

Current Records: Milwaukee 46-8; Detroit 19-38

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 28 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Pistons fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Orlando Magic last Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 116-112. Detroit got a solid performance out of power forward Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Milwaukee had to settle for a 118-111 loss against the Indiana Pacers last week. Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (19 points) and small forward Khris Middleton (17 points) were the top scorers for Milwaukee.

The losses put Detroit at 19-38 and Milwaukee at 46-8. Detroit is 15-22 after losses this season, Milwaukee 7-0.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Detroit.