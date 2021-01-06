A Central Division battle is on tap between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 4-3 overall and 3-0 at home, while Detroit is 1-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Bucks have won the last eight meetings between the teams. Milwaukee is favored by 12-points in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bucks vs. Pistons spread: Bucks -12

Bucks vs. Pistons over-under: 225.5 points

Bucks vs. Pistons money line: Detroit +625 Milwaukee 950



What you need to know about the Bucks



Milwaukee scored a 125-115 win over Detroit on Monday in the first of a two-game set between the teams. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with a season-high 43 points and had nine rebounds and four assists. Antetokounmpo had a career-best 30 points in the first half. He made 17-of-24 shots from the field. Milwaukee shot a season-high 57.6 percent from the field.

Milwaukee enters Wednesday's matchup with a 49.9 field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. The team also leads the NBA in three-point field goal percentage (.436).The Bucks are above .500 for the first time this season. Antetokounmpo now has career 15 games with 40-plus points, the second-most in Bucks history.

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Bucks outscored the Pistons 62-42 in the paint, including a 40-14 in the first half. Jerami Grant and Derrick Rose had 24 points each for Detroit. Sekou Doumbouya, Wayne Ellington and Svi Mykhailiuk each scored 13 points. Josh Jackson (ankle) did not play on Monday and is questionable for Wednesday's game.

Rose is second in the NBA in bench scoring (16.2 ppg) and first in the league in assists (6.2) among all reserves. The Pistons are leading the NBA in bench scoring this season (46.4 points per game). Saddiq Bey has 13 three-pointers through his first six games, the most by a Detroit rookie in that many games. The Pistons have a 39-83 road record at Milwaukee. They are 112-137 all-time vs. the Bucks.

