Who's Playing

Chicago @ Detroit

Current Records: Chicago 20-24; Detroit 12-35

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.51 points per matchup before their game Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Chicago Bulls will meet up at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Accor Arena. Detroit hasn't won a contest against Chicago since March 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Pistons received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 117-104 to the New York Knicks. Small forward Saddiq Bey (21 points) and shooting guard Jaden Ivey (21 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.

Meanwhile, Chicago had enough points to win and then some against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, taking their contest 132-118. Chicago's center Nikola Vucevic did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 43 points and 13 rebounds. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least ten rebounds. Vucevic's points were the most he has had all season.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Detroit ended up a good deal behind the Bulls when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 132-118. Maybe Detroit will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Accor Arena -- Paris,

Accor Arena -- Paris, TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $377.85

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Detroit.