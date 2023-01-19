Who's Playing
Chicago @ Detroit
Current Records: Chicago 20-24; Detroit 12-35
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.51 points per matchup before their game Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Chicago Bulls will meet up at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Accor Arena. Detroit hasn't won a contest against Chicago since March 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The Pistons received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 117-104 to the New York Knicks. Small forward Saddiq Bey (21 points) and shooting guard Jaden Ivey (21 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.
Meanwhile, Chicago had enough points to win and then some against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, taking their contest 132-118. Chicago's center Nikola Vucevic did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 43 points and 13 rebounds. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least ten rebounds. Vucevic's points were the most he has had all season.
The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Detroit ended up a good deal behind the Bulls when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 132-118. Maybe Detroit will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Accor Arena -- Paris,
- TV: NBATV
- Ticket Cost: $377.85
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Chicago have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Detroit.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Chicago 132 vs. Detroit 118
- Mar 09, 2022 - Chicago 114 vs. Detroit 108
- Jan 11, 2022 - Chicago 133 vs. Detroit 87
- Oct 23, 2021 - Chicago 97 vs. Detroit 82
- Oct 20, 2021 - Chicago 94 vs. Detroit 88
- May 09, 2021 - Chicago 108 vs. Detroit 96
- Mar 21, 2021 - Chicago 100 vs. Detroit 86
- Feb 17, 2021 - Chicago 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Jan 11, 2020 - Chicago 108 vs. Detroit 99
- Dec 21, 2019 - Chicago 119 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 20, 2019 - Chicago 109 vs. Detroit 89
- Nov 01, 2019 - Chicago 112 vs. Detroit 106
- Mar 10, 2019 - Detroit 131 vs. Chicago 108
- Mar 08, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Chicago 104
- Nov 30, 2018 - Detroit 107 vs. Chicago 88
- Oct 20, 2018 - Detroit 118 vs. Chicago 116
- Apr 11, 2018 - Detroit 119 vs. Chicago 87
- Mar 24, 2018 - Detroit 117 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 09, 2018 - Detroit 99 vs. Chicago 83
- Jan 13, 2018 - Chicago 107 vs. Detroit 105
- Mar 22, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 06, 2017 - Detroit 109 vs. Chicago 95
- Dec 19, 2016 - Chicago 113 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 06, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Chicago 91
- Apr 02, 2016 - Detroit 94 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 18, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Dec 18, 2015 - Detroit 147 vs. Chicago 144
- Oct 30, 2015 - Detroit 98 vs. Chicago 94