Who's Playing

Chicago @ Detroit

Current Records: Chicago 28-39; Detroit 20-48

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Chicago Bulls and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2019. Detroit is getting right back to it as they host Chicago at 8 p.m. ET May 9 at Little Caesars Arena. While the odds are definitely not in the Pistons' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

Detroit received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 118-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Small forward Jerami Grant (14 points), small forward Saddiq Bey (14 points), small forward Sekou Doumbouya (12 points), and center Mason Plumlee (12 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Chicago's strategy against the Boston Celtics this past Friday. The Bulls took their game against Boston by a conclusive 121-99 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Chicago had established a 94-74 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Coby White, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, five dimes and seven rebounds.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 28-39 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 20-48. We'll see if Chicago can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Detroit have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Chicago.