Who's Playing
Chicago @ Detroit
Current Records: Chicago 28-39; Detroit 20-48
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Chicago Bulls and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2019. Detroit is getting right back to it as they host Chicago at 8 p.m. ET May 9 at Little Caesars Arena. While the odds are definitely not in the Pistons' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
Detroit received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 118-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Small forward Jerami Grant (14 points), small forward Saddiq Bey (14 points), small forward Sekou Doumbouya (12 points), and center Mason Plumlee (12 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Chicago's strategy against the Boston Celtics this past Friday. The Bulls took their game against Boston by a conclusive 121-99 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Chicago had established a 94-74 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Coby White, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, five dimes and seven rebounds.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 28-39 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 20-48. We'll see if Chicago can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -107
Series History
Detroit have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Chicago.
- Mar 21, 2021 - Chicago 100 vs. Detroit 86
- Feb 17, 2021 - Chicago 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Jan 11, 2020 - Chicago 108 vs. Detroit 99
- Dec 21, 2019 - Chicago 119 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 20, 2019 - Chicago 109 vs. Detroit 89
- Nov 01, 2019 - Chicago 112 vs. Detroit 106
- Mar 10, 2019 - Detroit 131 vs. Chicago 108
- Mar 08, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Chicago 104
- Nov 30, 2018 - Detroit 107 vs. Chicago 88
- Oct 20, 2018 - Detroit 118 vs. Chicago 116
- Apr 11, 2018 - Detroit 119 vs. Chicago 87
- Mar 24, 2018 - Detroit 117 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 09, 2018 - Detroit 99 vs. Chicago 83
- Jan 13, 2018 - Chicago 107 vs. Detroit 105
- Mar 22, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 06, 2017 - Detroit 109 vs. Chicago 95
- Dec 19, 2016 - Chicago 113 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 06, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Chicago 91
- Apr 02, 2016 - Detroit 94 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 18, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Dec 18, 2015 - Detroit 147 vs. Chicago 144
- Oct 30, 2015 - Detroit 98 vs. Chicago 94