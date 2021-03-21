Who's Playing
Chicago @ Detroit
Current Records: Chicago 18-22; Detroit 12-29
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a contest against the Chicago Bulls since March 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Pistons and Chicago will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bulls will be looking to regain their footing.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Detroit and the Houston Rockets this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Detroit wrapped it up with a 113-100 win on the road. Detroit's point guard Frank Jackson was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points. Jackson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Toronto Raptors this past Wednesday. Jackson's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Denver Nuggets this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 131-127. Shooting guard Zach LaVine put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 32 points.
The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
It was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 105-102 to the Bulls in the teams' previous meeting in February. Maybe Detroit will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Detroit have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Chicago.
- Feb 17, 2021 - Chicago 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Jan 11, 2020 - Chicago 108 vs. Detroit 99
- Dec 21, 2019 - Chicago 119 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 20, 2019 - Chicago 109 vs. Detroit 89
- Nov 01, 2019 - Chicago 112 vs. Detroit 106
- Mar 10, 2019 - Detroit 131 vs. Chicago 108
- Mar 08, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Chicago 104
- Nov 30, 2018 - Detroit 107 vs. Chicago 88
- Oct 20, 2018 - Detroit 118 vs. Chicago 116
- Apr 11, 2018 - Detroit 119 vs. Chicago 87
- Mar 24, 2018 - Detroit 117 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 09, 2018 - Detroit 99 vs. Chicago 83
- Jan 13, 2018 - Chicago 107 vs. Detroit 105
- Mar 22, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 06, 2017 - Detroit 109 vs. Chicago 95
- Dec 19, 2016 - Chicago 113 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 06, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Chicago 91
- Apr 02, 2016 - Detroit 94 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 18, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Dec 18, 2015 - Detroit 147 vs. Chicago 144
- Oct 30, 2015 - Detroit 98 vs. Chicago 94