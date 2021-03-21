Who's Playing

Chicago @ Detroit

Current Records: Chicago 18-22; Detroit 12-29

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a contest against the Chicago Bulls since March 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Pistons and Chicago will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bulls will be looking to regain their footing.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Detroit and the Houston Rockets this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Detroit wrapped it up with a 113-100 win on the road. Detroit's point guard Frank Jackson was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points. Jackson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Toronto Raptors this past Wednesday. Jackson's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Denver Nuggets this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 131-127. Shooting guard Zach LaVine put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 32 points.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

It was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 105-102 to the Bulls in the teams' previous meeting in February. Maybe Detroit will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bulls are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Detroit have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Chicago.