Pistons vs. Bulls: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Detroit

Current Records: Chicago 11-19; Detroit 11-18

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls' road trip will continue as they head to the Detroit Pistons' court at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Chicago have insisted on making their last three contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Chicago ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday. They won 110-109 over the Washington Wizards. Chicago PF Lauri Markkanen looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points and nine boards.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 44 turnovers, the Boston Celtics took down Detroit 114-93 on Friday. Detroit was down 91-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 11-19 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 11-18. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.9 on average. Chicago has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Pistons are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.