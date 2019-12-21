Pistons vs. Bulls: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pistons vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Detroit
Current Records: Chicago 11-19; Detroit 11-18
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls' road trip will continue as they head to the Detroit Pistons' court at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Chicago have insisted on making their last three contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Chicago ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday. They won 110-109 over the Washington Wizards. Chicago PF Lauri Markkanen looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points and nine boards.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 44 turnovers, the Boston Celtics took down Detroit 114-93 on Friday. Detroit was down 91-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 11-19 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 11-18. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.9 on average. Chicago has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Pistons are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.
- Nov 20, 2019 - Chicago 109 vs. Detroit 89
- Nov 01, 2019 - Chicago 112 vs. Detroit 106
- Mar 10, 2019 - Detroit 131 vs. Chicago 108
- Mar 08, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Chicago 104
- Nov 30, 2018 - Detroit 107 vs. Chicago 88
- Oct 20, 2018 - Detroit 118 vs. Chicago 116
- Apr 11, 2018 - Detroit 119 vs. Chicago 87
- Mar 24, 2018 - Detroit 117 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 09, 2018 - Detroit 99 vs. Chicago 83
- Jan 13, 2018 - Chicago 107 vs. Detroit 105
- Mar 22, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 06, 2017 - Detroit 109 vs. Chicago 95
- Dec 19, 2016 - Chicago 113 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 06, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Chicago 91
- Apr 02, 2016 - Detroit 94 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 18, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Dec 18, 2015 - Detroit 147 vs. Chicago 144
- Oct 30, 2015 - Detroit 98 vs. Chicago 94
