Pistons vs. Bulls odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 52-37 run

The Detroit Pistons look to sweep the Chicago Bulls in back-to-back games and for the season when they meet Sunday. The Pistons (33-31) have won all three meetings, including Friday night. The Bulls (19-48), meanwhile, are out to snap a six-game losing streak to Detroit. Tipoff is set for noon ET from Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are sixth in the Eastern Conference and third in the Central Division. The Bulls are out of playoff contention and fourth in the Central. Detroit is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Bulls odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 217.

The Pistons have played well of late, winning four straight and 11 of 13. They are 7-1 since the All-Star break. Detroit is 7-5 in the division and 23-19 against conference foes. Detroit has been tough at home, posting a 20-13 mark there. On Friday against Chicago, the Pistons rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit to post a 112-104 win.

Big man Blake Griffin (25.3 ppg) spurred the comeback, scoring 16 of his game-high 27 points in the second half. Griffin has been scorching hot of late, scoring 27 against Toronto on March 3. He had 33 in the Oct. 20 meeting against the Bulls. Andre Drummond (17.6 ppg) has also dominated the Bulls this year, scoring 20 points and grabbing 24 rebounds in Friday's win. He had 19 points against Chicago in the Nov. 30 game.

But just because Detroit has won all three meetings this season doesn't guarantee it will cover the Pistons vs. Bulls spread on Sunday.

That's because the Bulls have been playing better of late. Chicago has won six of its past 10 games, including wins over playoff-bound teams Philadelphia and Boston. The Bulls also beat Brooklyn last month. Chicago's offense started strong in Friday's loss, as the Bulls shot 65 percent from the floor in the first half, including 44 points in the paint.

Guard Zach LaVine (23.8 ppg) has been on fire the past 10 games. He had 24 against the Pistons on Friday, 39 vs. Philadelphia on Wednesday, 47 vs. Atlanta on March 3 and 42 against Boston on Feb. 23. He scored 33 against the Pistons in the first meeting on Oct. 20. Power forward Lauri Markkanen (19.3 ppg) has also had several big games the past month, including 35 vs. Boston and 31 at Atlanta on March 1.

