The Detroit Pistons hit the road to take on the Chicago Bulls in a Central Division matchup on Wednesday at the United Center. Chicago is 22-32 overall and 10-18 at home, while Detroit is 28-26 overall and 14-13 on the road. These teams also played on Tuesday night, with the Pistons winning 132-92 behind 20 points and seven assists from Cade Cunningham. The win was Detroit's third straight, while the loss extended Chicago's losing streak to three games. Jaden Ivey (leg) is out for the Pistons.

Tipoff in Chicago is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Pistons are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Pistons odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Bulls vs. Pistons spread: Bulls +6.5

Bulls vs. Pistons over/under: 236.5 points

Bulls vs. Pistons money line: Bulls: +204, Pistons: -251

Bulls vs. Pistons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bulls can cover

The Bulls are hoping to do what they couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to the Pistons' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Pistons took their game with ease, bagging a 132-92 victory over the Bulls. That 40 point margin marks Detroit's biggest win of the season. Matas Buzelis led Chicago in scoring with 12 points.

The Bulls may get a boost from the return of Lonzo Ball, who missed Tuesday's game due to illness. Center Nikola Vucevic has been a dominant force inside for Chicago. The 15-year NBA veteran is averaging 19.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up. Cade Cunningham led the charge by going 9 for 14 en route to 20 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. The Pistons were working well as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists.

Cunningham is having another outstanding season for Detroit. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is averaging 25.3 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game. Shooting guard Malik Beasley leads his supporting cast, averaging 16.6 points per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bulls vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Pistons vs. Bulls, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?