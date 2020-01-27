Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 27 predictions from proven simulation on 32-16 run

The struggling Cleveland Cavaliers (12-34) will look to right the ship on Monday evening with a road face-off against the Detroit Pistons (17-30). Cleveland enters the game on a seven-game losing streak and the Cavaliers will be without Ante Zizic (illness) and Brandon Knight (knee) against Cleveland. For Detroit, injuries also play a factor, with Blake Griffin (knee) and Luke Kennard (knee) out, though Derrick Rose (knee) is officially listed as probable to play.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Sportsbooks list the Pistons as seven-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219 in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds. Before making any Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -7

Cavaliers vs. Pistons over-under: 219 points

Cavaliers vs. Pistons money line: Pistons -275, Cavaliers +246

CLE: Has failed to cover in five of the last seven games

DET: Is 3-3 in the last six games against the spread

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The model knows that Cleveland is the No. 2 team in the NBA in offensive rebounding and, beyond that, the Cavaliers lead the NBA in keeping opponents off the free-throw line. Those figures come in handy when attempting to win the possession battle and the Cavaliers are also strong on the defensive glass, which is a necessity against Andre Drummond.

Collin Sexton leads the way from a scoring perspective with 19.3 points per game, but Cleveland will lean heavily on a two-headed monster in the front court. Kevin Love enters the night averaging 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, with Tristan Thompson also averaging a double-double with 12.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest.

Why the Pistons can cover

Even so, Cleveland isn't a lock to cover the Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread. The model also has considered that, while the Pistons are essentially an average offensive team, Detroit has a sizable matchup advantage on that end of the floor. The Cavaliers enter the night as the second-worst defense in the NBA.

That, coupled with the fact that Detroit is above-average in shooting efficiency, offensive rebounding and free-throw rate, paints a positive picture for the Pistons' offense. In addition, the Pistons should be able to capitalize in transition, with the Cavaliers having the worst offensive turnover rate in the NBA to this point in the campaign.

