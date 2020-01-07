Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 7 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 10-26 overall and 6-13 at home, while Detroit is 13-24 overall and 5-14 on the road. The Cavaliers are trying to avoid a fifth consecutive loss. The Pistons have lost nine of their last 11 games. Detroit is favored by three points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 215. Before entering any Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Cavs received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 118-103 to Minnesota. Dante Exum shot 11 of 13 from the floor and made all four of his 3-point attempts in the defeat.

Kevin Porter Jr. suffered a knee sprain against the Jazz and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Detroit opened the new year with a 106-99 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday. Sekou Doumbouya had a tough game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. Derrick Rose scored 28 points and he has reached the 20-point mark in four of the five games on the Pistons' current six-game road trip.

Blake Griffin is expected to miss his fifth straight game with knee soreness and reportedly is considering season-ending surgery.

Detroit simply couldn't be stopped the last time the two teams met on Dec. 3, as it easily beat Cleveland 127-94.

So who wins Pistons vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.