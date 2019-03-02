Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from model on 46-32 roll

The Detroit Pistons, who have played their way into the Eastern Conference playoff race, will be visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. Detroit (29-31) has surged into the No. 7 spot in the East, while Cleveland (15-47) is playing better lately, having won three of four.

Detroit is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds, with the over-under for total points scored posted at 216.5. These teams split the first two games this season, each winning at home, so before making any Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks of your own, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 20 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 222-169 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 20 on a blistering 46-32 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Pistons vs. Cavaliers. We can tell you it is leaning under, but it's also showing a pick against the spread that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The Pistons have won seven of nine to get back into the mix for the Eastern Conference playoff race. They've done it with balanced scoring and a different go-to player each night. Four different Pistons have led the team in scoring the past five games -- Reggie Jackson, Andre Drummond, Ish Smith and Blake Griffin have all taken turns.

Against the spread, the Pistons are on a 6-3 heater, and have covered in six of their past seven games on two days rest. Cleveland hasn't responded well to being a home underdog, covering in only 10 of 25 instances.

But just because Detroit has motivation doesn't guarantee it will cover the Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread.

The Cavs are playing for pride, but they've done a much better job at it since Kevin Love returned from injury. Cleveland is 4-1 since Love has fully returned from injury. The last four games, without a minutes restriction, he's averaging 23 points and 10.8 rebounds.

The home team has covered in nine of the last 11 meetings, and Detroit is on a 0-5 ATS streak in Cleveland. The Cavs have also held their own against teams with losing records, covering in four straight.

Who wins Cavaliers vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavs vs. Pistons spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.