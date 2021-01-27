A Central Division battle is on tap between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 8-9 overall and 5-4 at home, while Detroit is 4-13 overall and 1-6 on the road. Cleveland is favored by three-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 214. Before entering any Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Pistons:

Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread: Cavaliers -3

Cavaliers vs. Pistons over-under: 214 points

Latest Odds: Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, 115-108. Andre Drummond dropped a double-double with 25 points and 17 rebounds. He ranks third in the NBA with 14 double-doubles. It was the Cavaliers' second straight loss after winning three in a row. Cleveland was outscored 28-19 in the final quarter. Cedi Osman scored 20 points and has reached the 20-point mark in three of his past five games.

Cleveland is coming into Wednesday's game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.5 on average. The Cavaliers have won their last three games vs. the Pistons. Cleveland leads the league in opponent turnovers per game at 17.5.

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons strolled past the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, 119-104. Delon Wright had 28 points and nine assists along with seven boards. Detroit halted a four-game losing streak with the victory. The Pistons scored 17 of the game's first 21 points and led from start to finish. Detroit registered season highs in free throws made (32) and attempted (38). Jerami Grant had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Detroit has only been able to knock down 42.8 percent of its shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Wayne Ellington has made four-plus three-pointers in five-straight games, tying the longest such streak in franchise history. Grant has the most points scored (413) by a player in his first 17 games with the Pistons. Blake Griffin will be rested on Wednesday.

How to make Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 69-40 roll.