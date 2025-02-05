We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons will host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit is 25-25 overall and 12-12 at home, while Cleveland is 40-10 overall and 16-6 on the road. The Cavs have defeated the Pistons in 11 straight games, including a 110-91 victory on Jan. 27. The Cavs are a league-best 33-17 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Pistons are 26-23-1 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Cleveland is favored by 6 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236.5 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Cleveland vs. Detroit. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread: Pistons +6

Pistons vs. Cavaliers over/under: 236.5 points

Pistons vs. Cavaliers money line: Pistons: +187, Cavaliers: -227

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons lost 132-130 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday on a last-second shot from Trae Young, despite first-time All-Star, Cade Cunningham, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 14 assists. The first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft is justifying his All-Star selection as he's averaging 30.3 points, 9.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds over his last eight games.

Detroit has a rest advantage, as Cleveland both lost on the scoreboard and versus the spread to Boston on Tuesday. Additionally, the Cavs are just 2-3 ATS over their last five road games, and Cleveland has a nice mix of young players and veterans to topple the East-leading Cavaliers. In addition to Cunningham, 21-year-old Jalen Duren is averaging 10.7 points and 10 rebounds while shooting over 70% from the field, while vets Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley are combining to average over 40 points per game.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Cavaliers' good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday as they fell 112-105 to the Boston Celtics. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Donovan Mitchell, who had 31 points and 10 rebounds. His backcourt mate, Darius Garland, contributed 25 points, while Jarrett Allen had a huge stat line with 17 points and 18 rebounds.

Cleveland has the league's best offense, ranking first in both 2-point percentage and 3-point percentage while committing the third-fewest turnovers per game. On defense, the twin tower duo of Allen and Evan Mobley helps limit opponents to the fifth-lowest 2-point percentage and the eighth-fewest points in the paint. Also, one can't ignore the fact that Cleveland has defeated Detroit in 11 straight games, including a pair of double-digit victories in their two prior meetings this season.

