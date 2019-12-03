Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 3 predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Pistons and Cavaliers. Here are the results:
A Central Division battle is on tap between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 5-14 overall and 3-7 at home, while Detroit is 7-13 overall and 1-9 on the road. Detroit won three of the past four games between the teams last season. Cleveland has lost nine of its past 10 games. The Cavaliers haven't played since Friday. Detroit is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 214.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and enters Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It was a hard-fought game, but Cleveland took a 119-110 loss against Milwaukee last week. The Cavs had 42 points in the third quarter, their highest-scoring quarter of the season. Darius Garland scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers.
Dylan Windler, a first-round draft choice, could make his NBA debut tonight. He has been out with a leg injury. John Henson, who has been out most of the season with a hamstring injury, might also return.
Meanwhile, Detroit really took it to San Antonio on Sunday in a 132-98 win. Among those leading the charge for the Pistons was Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on a career-high 28 points and 10 boards. The Detroit reserves scored 75 points.
So who wins Pistons vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pistons vs. Cavs spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
