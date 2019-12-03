Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 3 predictions from advanced computer

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 5-14 overall and 3-7 at home, while Detroit is 7-13 overall and 1-9 on the road. Detroit won three of the past four games between the teams last season. Cleveland has lost nine of its past 10 games. The Cavaliers haven't played since Friday. Detroit is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 214.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It was a hard-fought game, but Cleveland took a 119-110 loss against Milwaukee last week. The Cavs had 42 points in the third quarter, their highest-scoring quarter of the season. Darius Garland scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

Dylan Windler, a first-round draft choice, could make his NBA debut tonight. He has been out with a leg injury. John Henson, who has been out most of the season with a hamstring injury, might also return.

Meanwhile, Detroit really took it to San Antonio on Sunday in a 132-98 win. Among those leading the charge for the Pistons was Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on a career-high 28 points and 10 boards. The Detroit reserves scored 75 points.

