Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

Two struggling Eastern conference foes will try to turn it around against each other

How to watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers

  • Date: Monday March 5
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: NBA TV
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: When the Cavaliers completely changed around their roster at the trade deadline it sparked something in them. The Cavs ripped off a small win streak and it felt like they had overcome many of their season struggles. Whether it was a bump from just having new teammates, or actual improved chemistry, is unclear. 

Right now, it's looking like nothing but a small bump. The Cavs are back to their struggling ways and can't seem to string wins together. On Monday, they take on the Pistons who are also down in the dumps. Detroit started off the season as a potential playoff team, but injuries and regression hit the team hard. Even with the addition of Blake Griffin on the roster, the Pistons struggle to beat most mediocre teams in their conference.

The Cavs might be struggling, but they typically beat teams under .500. It won't be pretty, because it never is with Cleveland, but the Cavs should be able to handle the Pistons on Monday night.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES