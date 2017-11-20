Pistons vs. Cavs final score: Well that sucked, Pistons demolished 116-88

Cavs make easy work of the Pistons.

Not much to say from this game, as the Pistons were completely waxed in every facet of the game after a pretty solid first six minutes.

The Pistons were up 18-17 as the Cavs called time, but from then on, the men from Detroit were absolutely humbled on both ends of the court.

Down 73-46 at the half, the die was cast as the end of the bench predominantly closed out the game, winning the Pistons only quarter in the fourth, 26-15.

Both teams shot well from three, 16-33 for Cleveland opposite 13-30 for Detroit, but the game was decided early by Pistons turnovers (11 in the first half), and Cavs hot shooting (53 percent for the game).

Tobias Harris led the Pistons with a measly 11 points, while Stanley Johnson and Reggie Jackson added 10 apiece. Andre Drummond was quiet with 8 points and 8 rebounds, but 6 turnovers. Kevin Love led all scorers with 19 while Jae Crowder and LeBron James added 18 each, and Jose Calderon rose from the dead to contribute 14. 16 of LeBron’s points came in the first quarter.

The Pistons fall to 11-6, with a Friday night showdown in Oklahoma City against a new look Thunder squad up next.

Let’s be better there.