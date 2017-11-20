Pistons vs. Cavs GameThread: Game time, TV, odds, and more
Game Vitals
When: November 20 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
Watch: Fox Sports Detroit, League Pass
Odds: +2.5
Projected Lineups
Cleveland (9-7)
Jose Calderon, J.R. Smith, Jae Crowder LeBron James, Kevin Love
*Iman Shumpert and Derrick Rose out, so the 36 year old Calderon gets the start. Tristan Thompson and Isaiah Thomas remain out.
Detroit (11-5)
Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley johnson, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond
