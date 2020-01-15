Pistons vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from model on 28-16 run

The Boston Celtics will aim to continue their stellar play at home with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening. Jayson Tatum (knee) is listed as probable for Boston, while Daniel Theis (knee) is questionable to play. The Pistons will be without multiple players, headlined by Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Reggie Jackson (back), as they attempt to pull off an upset on the road.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Sportsbooks list Boston as 10-point home favorites, up slightly from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218 in the latest Pistons vs. Celtics odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Pistons picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Celtics vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Celtics spread: Boston -10

Pistons vs. Celtics over-under: 218 points

Pistons vs. Celtics money line: Boston -537, Detroit +407

DET: The Pistons have failed to cover in seven of their last nine games.

BOS: The Celtics are 2-4 against the spread in their last six home games.

Why the Pistons can cover

The model knows that the Pistons are hampered by injuries, with Griffin and Kennard heading to the sideline recently and Jackson missing all but two games this season. Still, there is hope for Detroit in this matchup, beginning with the fact that the Pistons are above-average in offensive rebounding and creating free throw attempts offensively.

Those factors can help Detroit to level the playing field from a numbers perspective and, on the other end, the Pistons are also one of the ten best teams in the NBA at avoiding fouls. Center Andre Drummond, who is averaging 17.5 points and 15.7 rebounds this season, could present issues for the Celtics, while Derrick Rose leads the Pistons in scoring (18.0 points per game) and brings an interesting dynamic offensively.

Why the Celtics can cover

The model also understands that Boston has been lights-out this season and, in facing a Detroit team that is wounded by both injury and struggling play, this is an advantageous situation. The Celtics enter Wednesday's matchup as a top-five team in both offense and defense, which places Brad Stevens' club in rarified air.

Boston is also one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the league and, on the defensive end, the Celtics are elite at creating turnovers and highly proficient at forcing opponents into suboptimal shot attempts. Against a Pistons team that lacks high-end creation, that is a potentially devastating combination of factors.

How to make Pistons vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Celtics vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pistons vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.