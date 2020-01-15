Pistons vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from projection model on 28-16 run

The Detroit Pistons will look to stop the bleeding of a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night. The task will be a difficult one for Dwane Casey's team, however, with the Pistons visiting the Boston Celtics in a battle between Eastern Conference rivals. The Celtics have won eight of their last 10 meetings against the Pistons, while Detroit is just 5-14 in its last 19 games on the road.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as nine-point home favorites, down slightly from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218 in the latest Pistons vs. Celtics odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Pistons picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Pistons vs. Celtics spread: Boston -9

Pistons vs. Celtics over-under: 218 points

Pistons vs. Celtics money line: Boston -462, Detroit +357

DET: The Pistons have failed to cover in seven of their last nine games.

BOS: The Celtics are 2-4 against the spread in their last six home games.

Why the Pistons can cover

The model knows that the Pistons are hampered by injuries, with Griffin and Kennard heading to the sideline recently and Jackson missing all but two games this season. Still, there is hope for Detroit in this matchup, beginning with the fact that the Pistons are above-average in offensive rebounding and creating free throw attempts offensively.

Those factors can help Detroit to level the playing field from a numbers perspective and, on the other end, the Pistons are also one of the ten best teams in the NBA at avoiding fouls. Center Andre Drummond, who is averaging 17.5 points and 15.7 rebounds this season, could present issues for the Celtics, while Derrick Rose leads the Pistons in scoring (18.0 points per game) and brings an interesting dynamic offensively.

Why the Celtics can cover

The model also knows that the Celtics have a severe talent advantage in this game. Even with Jayson Tatum (knee) having already been ruled out of tonight's matchup, Boston still has the better available roster, headlined by Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown.

Walker is averaging 21.7 points and 5.1 assists per game in his new home, with Howard putting up 16.0 points and Brown averaging 19.9 points per game on his own. To make things even tougher for the visiting Pistons, the Celtics are a sparkling 16-3 at home this season. Plus, the Pistons are just 3-12 against the spread in their last 15 contests.

