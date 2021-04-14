Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Detroit

Current Records: Los Angeles 38-18; Detroit 16-38

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET April 14 at Little Caesars Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Clippers and the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 126-115 win on the road. Los Angeles' shooting guard Paul George did his thing and had 36 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds. PG13's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Detroit is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. They came up short against Los Angeles, falling 131-124. Despite their defeat, Detroit got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard Cory Joseph, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 dimes along with five boards, was the best among equals.

The Clippers' victory brought them up to 38-18 while the Pistons' loss pulled them down to 16-38. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.70%. Less enviably, Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Detroit.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Detroit.