The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Staples Center. The Clippers are 36-18 overall and 21-8 at home, while Detroit is 16-37 overall and 7-22 on the road. The Clippers have won 10 of their last 12 games. Detroit, meanwhile, has lost 14 of its last 20 games on the road.

Los Angeles is favored by 12-points in the latest Clippers vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.

Clippers vs. Pistons spread: Clippers -12

Clippers vs. Pistons over-under: 216 points

Clippers vs. Pistons money line: Los Angeles -900, Detroit +600

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets on Friday, taking its game 126-109. Reggie Jackson and Kawhi Leonard were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and seven dimes, while the latter had 31 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

For the season, Leonard is averaging 26.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He's scored 27 or more points in each of his last three games. The Clippers have been profitable at home this season, covering the spread in 10 of their last 12 home games.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, the matchup between Detroit and the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 118-103 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The Pistons were down 95-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Detroit was shooting guard Josh Jackson, who finished with 21 points.

The Pistons are averaging 107.5 points per game on offense, which ranks 25th in the NBA. Detroit has lost 14 of its last 17 matchups against the Clippers and the Pistons are just 4-12 against the spread in their last 16 games played in April.

How to make Pistons vs. Clippers picks

