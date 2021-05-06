Who's Playing

Memphis @ Detroit

Current Records: Memphis 33-32; Detroit 19-47

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET May 6 at Little Caesars Arena. Memphis won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.

The Grizzlies came out on top in a nail-biter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, sneaking past 139-135. Among those leading the charge for Memphis was point guard Ja Morant, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and ten assists. Morant's performance made up for a slower contest against the New York Knicks on Monday.

Speaking of close games: Detroit was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 102-99 to the Charlotte Hornets. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of small forward Saddiq Bey, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Memphis is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic May 1 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count the Pistons out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 10-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Memphis have won seven out of their last 11 games against Detroit.