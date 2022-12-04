Who's Playing

Memphis @ Detroit

Current Records: Memphis 13-9; Detroit 6-18

What to Know

This Sunday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.04 points per game. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Detroit is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pistons ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Thursday with a 131-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Detroit's small forward Bojan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 this past Friday. Memphis' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. did his thing and had 22 points in addition to nine boards and four blocks.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Pistons, who are 12-11-1 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Detroit to 6-18 and the Grizzlies to 13-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Detroit and Memphis clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 14 games against Detroit.