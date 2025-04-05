The Memphis Grizzlies (45-32) will play another critical game down the stretch of the regular season when they face the Detroit Pistons (43-34) on Saturday night. Memphis is coming off a 110-108 win at Miami on Thursday, remaining in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. The Grizzlies are in a log-jam in the standings, sitting two games back of the third-place Lakers and in a three-way tie for sixth place. Detroit is a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but it has already clinched its first playoff berth since the 2018-19 season.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Pistons vs. Grizzlies odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 239.5. Before locking in any Grizzlies vs. Pistons picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 155-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 21-10 (68%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pistons vs. Grizzlies over/under: 239.5 points

Pistons vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis -130, Detroit +110

DET: The Pistons are 40-34-2 against the spread this season

MEM: The Grizzlies are 38-38-1 against the spread this season

Pistons vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks at SportsLine

Pistons vs. Grizzlies streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit has won six of its last nine games, including a 117-105 win at Toronto on Friday night. The Pistons covered the spread as 10-point favorites, securing their first playoff spot since the 2018-19 campaign. Center Jalen Duren posted a double-double with 21 points and 18 rebounds, shooting 9 of 11 from the floor.

Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points, knocking down 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range. Detroit won a franchise-worst 14 games last season and went through a 28-game losing streak, but it has been a complete turnaround this year. The Pistons have won nine of their last 12 home games, and they are hoping to have Cade Cunningham (calf) back on the court following a six-game absence. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis lost seven out of eight games from the middle of March to the beginning of this week, but it bounced back with a 110-108 win at Miami on Thursday. It was the first win for interim coach Tuomas Iisalo, as Ja Morant hit a 12-foot jumper in the lane as time expired. Morant finished with 30 points, while Desmond Bane had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Morant had 11 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help his team stay in the mix for a top-six seed. The Grizzlies are in a tight battle with the Lakers, Warriors, Timberwolves and Clippers with five games remaining. Memphis has won eight straight games against Detroit, covering the spread at a 7-0-1 clip in those contests. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pistons vs. Grizzlies picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Pistons and is leaning Under the total, projecting 229 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Grizzlies, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Pistons spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.