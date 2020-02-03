Pistons vs. Grizzlies odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from advanced computer model

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. Memphis is 24-25 overall and 14-13 at home, while Detroit is 18-33 overall and 8-16 on the road. Memphis is favored by 10 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 224.5. The Grizzlies have won 11 of their past 14 games. The Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday. Before entering any Pistons vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons spread: Grizzlies -10

Grizzlies vs. Pistons over-under: 224.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Pistons money line: Memphis -469, Detroit 383

What you need to know about the Pistons

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pistons ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 128-123 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The win was powered by a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 44-30 deficit. Bruce Brown was the offensive standout of the contest for Detroit, almost dropping a triple-double on 19 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Sekou Doumbouya added 17 points.

Derrick Rose suffered a groin injury on Sunday and is unlikely to play on Monday. On January 24, the Pistons beat the Grizzlies 125-112.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis took a tough 139-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last Friday. Memphis was down 110-86 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The Pelicans scored 66 points int he first half and 44 in the third quarter. The top scorers for the Grizzlies were Jonas Valanciunas (18 points) and Ja Morant (16 points). Jaren Jackson Jr. missed that game (suspension) but will be back on the floor Monday.

Brandon Clarke missed Friday's game with a sore hip and his availability for Monday is uncertain.

Memphis ranks fourth in the league when it comes to field-goal percentage, with a 47.4 mark on the season. Less enviably, the Pistons have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.7 percent from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Pistons picks

