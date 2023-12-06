The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 2-18 overall and 1-9 at home, while Memphis is 5-14 overall and 4-6 on the road. The Pistons have really struggled as the underdog this season, and are currently 2-16 in that position. Unfortunately for them, betting on the team to lose has been the play so far; bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game are now up $539.95. The Grizzlies have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 3-5 when expecting a win.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies spread: Pistons +2

Pistons vs. Grizzlies over/under: 220.5 points

Pistons vs. Grizzlies money line: Pistons: +110, Grizzlies: -132

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 17th straight loss. They fell 110-101 to Cleveland. The Pistons have not had much luck with the Cavaliers recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Despite their loss, the Pistons saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double with 23 points and 11 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Cunningham paces the Pistons with 22.4 points and 7.4 assists per game. He's knocking down 41.6% of his field goals and he's making 35% of his 3-point attempts through 20 games.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Grizzlies found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 116-109 hit to the loss column at the hands of Phoenix.

The Grizzlies' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 37 points along with nine rebounds, and Desmond Bane who scored 27 points along with five assists. Speaking of assists, the Grizzlies struggled to work together and finished the game with only 14 assists.

