The Detroit Pistons (13-61) will try to record back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-March when they face the Memphis Grizzlies (24-50) on Monday night. Detroit wrapped up a three-game road trip with a 96-87 win at Washington on Friday, snapping an eight-game losing streak. Memphis has lost seven of its last eight games, including a 118-88 setback at Orlando on Saturday. The Grizzlies are in 13th place in the Western Conference standings, while the Pistons are in last place in the East.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are favored by 2 points in the latest Pistons vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over/under is 215.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies spread: Pistons -2

Pistons vs. Grizzlies over/under: 215.5 points

Pistons vs. Grizzlies money line: Pistons: -135, Grizzlies: +114

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis is 10 days removed from its upset win at San Antonio, taking down the Spurs as a 6.5-point road underdog. Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 points and seven rebounds, while Santi Aldama posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. The Grizzlies are on the road for the second straight game after losing to Orlando by 20 points on Saturday.

Shooting guard Jordan Goodwin, who is on a two-way contract, had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists off the bench in that loss. The Pistons have been shuffling their lineup throughout the season, making them an unpredictable squad on a game-by-game basis. Memphis has covered the spread at an 8-1-1 clip in the last 10 meetings between these teams, winning its last five games against the Pistons. Aldama (illness) is questionable to return tonight after missing Saturday's game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

While Detroit only has 13 wins all season, those victories have come in bunches. The Pistons won twice in a three-game stretch at the end of January, won back-to-back games in early February and won three out of four in the middle of March. They lost eight straight games after that winning stretch in March, but they snapped that skid with a 96-87 win at Washington on Friday.

Star shooting guard Cade Cunningham had 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while center Jalen Duren finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in an all-around effort. The Grizzlies have only covered the spread once in their last five games, and they are 18-40 in their 58 games as underdogs this season. Cunningham (knee) is listed as questionable, while Simone Fontecchio (toe) is out tonight. See which team to pick here.

