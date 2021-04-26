Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Detroit
Current Records: Atlanta 34-27; Detroit 18-43
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Detroit Pistons are heading back home. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Atlanta will be strutting in after a win while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a loss.
Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 115-109 to the Indiana Pacers. Shooting guard Josh Jackson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, winning 111-104. Atlanta's shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 32 points.
Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Pistons against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Detroit came up short against the Hawks in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 123-115. Maybe Detroit will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Hawks slightly, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Detroit have won ten out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 20, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 28, 2020 - Atlanta 128 vs. Detroit 120
- Jan 18, 2020 - Detroit 136 vs. Atlanta 103
- Nov 22, 2019 - Detroit 128 vs. Atlanta 103
- Oct 24, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Detroit 100
- Feb 22, 2019 - Detroit 125 vs. Atlanta 122
- Dec 23, 2018 - Atlanta 98 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 09, 2018 - Detroit 124 vs. Atlanta 109
- Feb 14, 2018 - Detroit 104 vs. Atlanta 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 14, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Detroit 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 18, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. Atlanta 95
- Dec 30, 2016 - Atlanta 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 02, 2016 - Detroit 121 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 114
- Dec 23, 2015 - Atlanta 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Oct 27, 2015 - Detroit 106 vs. Atlanta 94