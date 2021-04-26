Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Detroit

Current Records: Atlanta 34-27; Detroit 18-43

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Detroit Pistons are heading back home. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Atlanta will be strutting in after a win while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a loss.

Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 115-109 to the Indiana Pacers. Shooting guard Josh Jackson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, winning 111-104. Atlanta's shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 32 points.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Pistons against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Detroit came up short against the Hawks in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 123-115. Maybe Detroit will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hawks slightly, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won ten out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.