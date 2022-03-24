Through 2 Quarters
Down five at the end of last quarter, the Detroit Pistons have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Atlanta Hawks 59-51.
Power forward Jerami Grant has led the way so far for Detroit, as he has 14 points along with three rebounds. Atlanta has been led by point guard Trae Young, who so far has 14 points and six assists in addition to two steals.
The Hawks haven't been much of a second-half team this year, losing 78% of the time when they were down at the break.
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Detroit
Current Records: Atlanta 36-36; Detroit 19-53
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET March 23 at Little Caesars Arena. Atlanta won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Hawks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New York Knicks on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 117-111 victory. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young was on fire, shooting 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finishing with 45 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Detroit on Monday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 119-115. The top scorers for Detroit were small forward Saddiq Bey (25 points) and shooting guard Cade Cunningham (25 points).
Atlanta is now 36-36 while the Pistons sit at 19-53. The Hawks are 17-18 after wins this season, and Detroit is 14-38 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.78
Odds
The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.
- Mar 07, 2022 - Detroit 113 vs. Atlanta 110
- Oct 25, 2021 - Atlanta 122 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 26, 2021 - Detroit 100 vs. Atlanta 86
- Jan 20, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 28, 2020 - Atlanta 128 vs. Detroit 120
- Jan 18, 2020 - Detroit 136 vs. Atlanta 103
- Nov 22, 2019 - Detroit 128 vs. Atlanta 103
- Oct 24, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Detroit 100
- Feb 22, 2019 - Detroit 125 vs. Atlanta 122
- Dec 23, 2018 - Atlanta 98 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 09, 2018 - Detroit 124 vs. Atlanta 109
- Feb 14, 2018 - Detroit 104 vs. Atlanta 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 14, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Detroit 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 18, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. Atlanta 95
- Dec 30, 2016 - Atlanta 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 02, 2016 - Detroit 121 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 114
- Dec 23, 2015 - Atlanta 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Oct 27, 2015 - Detroit 106 vs. Atlanta 94
Injury Report for Detroit
- Isaiah Livers: Game-Time Decision (Concussion)
- Chris Smith: Out (Knee)
- Hamidou Diallo: Out (Finger)
- Frank Jackson: Out (Back)
Injury Report for Atlanta
- Lou Williams: Out (Personal)
- Danilo Gallinari: Out (Achilles)
- Skylar Mays: Out (Illness)
- John Collins: Out (Finger)