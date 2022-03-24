Through 2 Quarters

Down five at the end of last quarter, the Detroit Pistons have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Atlanta Hawks 59-51.

Power forward Jerami Grant has led the way so far for Detroit, as he has 14 points along with three rebounds. Atlanta has been led by point guard Trae Young, who so far has 14 points and six assists in addition to two steals.

The Hawks haven't been much of a second-half team this year, losing 78% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Detroit

Current Records: Atlanta 36-36; Detroit 19-53

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET March 23 at Little Caesars Arena. Atlanta won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Hawks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New York Knicks on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 117-111 victory. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young was on fire, shooting 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finishing with 45 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Detroit on Monday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 119-115. The top scorers for Detroit were small forward Saddiq Bey (25 points) and shooting guard Cade Cunningham (25 points).

Atlanta is now 36-36 while the Pistons sit at 19-53. The Hawks are 17-18 after wins this season, and Detroit is 14-38 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.78

Odds

The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.

Injury Report for Detroit

Isaiah Livers: Game-Time Decision (Concussion)

Chris Smith: Out (Knee)

Hamidou Diallo: Out (Finger)

Frank Jackson: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Atlanta