Pistons vs. Hawks odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 24 predictions from proven computer model

After making the playoffs as the No. 8 seed last season, the Detroit Pistons look for further improvement this year as they open their home slate against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. The Pistons (1-0) defeated the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, 119-110, to open the season, while the Hawks will be playing their opener. Tip-off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons lead the all-time series 220-209. Detroit is a one-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 222.

The model knows the Pistons have had success through the years, winning three NBA titles (1989, 1990 and 2004), seven conference championships and nine division crowns, the last coming in 2005.

Center Andre Drummond opened the season with a dominant performance Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, scoring 32 points, grabbing 23 rebounds and adding two assists, three steals and four blocks. He has been a difference-maker against Atlanta in the past. In three games against the Hawks last year, Drummond averaged 20.7 points and 15.7 rebounds. He'll be expected to help carry the load with Blake Griffin (knee, hamstring) out at least a couple weeks.

That's because Atlanta has experienced success through the years, making 46 postseason appearances in 70 seasons, winning one championship (1957-1958), four conference titles and five division crowns, the last coming in 2014-15. The Hawks won last year's only meeting in Detroit, 98-95.

Center/power forward John Collins will look to build on a strong season from a year ago when he averaged 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. In one game against the Pistons in 2018-19, Collins scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds. Also making a difference for the Hawks is point guard Trae Young (back), who is expected to play Thursday. Young averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists last year. In three games against Detroit, he averaged 19.3 points and seven assists.

