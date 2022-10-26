The Detroit Pistons will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are off to a 1-3 start after a 120-99 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday while Atlanta is 2-1 coming off a 126-109 loss to the Hornets on Sunday. The Pistons won the season series last year, winning two of their three head-to-head matchups with the Hawks and covering the spread in two of those games as well.

Pistons vs. Hawks spread: Atlanta -7

Pistons vs. Hawks over/under: 229.5 points

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta began its season with back-to-back wins over the Rockets and Magic before losing to the Hornets on Sunday. And Murray has picked up right where he left off last year with the Spurs. The 26-year-old combo guard leads the team in minutes (39.0) and is stuffing the stat sheet with 19.3 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Trae Young is averaging 25.3 points and 11.7 assists per game but has been inefficient early in the year. He's shooting just 32.4% from the floor and 25% from the 3-point line, but the Hawks are hopeful that will turn around quickly after he shot a career-best 46% from the floor and 38.2% from the 3-point line last season.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit ran into a Washington squad that is playing extremely well on both ends of the court early in the season and the Pistons predictably struggled. They shot just 40.9% from the floor while allowing the Wizards to shoot 51.8% from the floor and failing to cover the spread by 15.5 points.

However, Bojan Bogdanovic continued his impressive start to the season, scoring 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor while going 4-for-7 from the 3-point line. Bogdanovic is averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 51.7% from the 3-point line. His ability to help space the floor should eventually provide driving lanes for slashing guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

