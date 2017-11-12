Pistons vs. Heat final score: Bench brigade secures win over Miami, 112-103
Luke Kennard shines brightest with career-high 14 points
The Detroit Pistons used 40 points from their bench, including a career-high 14 points from Luke Kennard, to outlast the Miami Heat 112-103. The win gave the Pistons a 5-0 home stand and moved Detroit to 10-3 on the year.
Detroit was able to withstand every punch Miami through their way including a blistering hot performance from 3 in the first half (11 made 3s) and a 20-point, 12-rebound performance from Hassan Whiteside.
The Pistons bench was the key to the victory, making a second-half run that turned a 11-point deficit into an eight-point lead. Ish Smith was dangerous as always with 11 points, seven assists and zero turnovers, Anthony Tolliver sunk all three of his 3-point attempts to join Kennard’s coming out party.
Tobias Harris led all scorers with 25 points and hit 5-of-8 from deep. Andre Drummond added 17 rebounds, four assits and eight points. Avery Bradley scored 24 points.
