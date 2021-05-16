Who's Playing
Miami @ Detroit
Current Records: Miami 39-32; Detroit 20-51
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET May 16 at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons will be seeking to avenge the 113-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 18th.
The matchup between Detroit and the Denver Nuggets this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 104-91 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Detroit were shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (18 points), power forward Tyler Cook (17 points), and shooting guard Deividas Sirvydis (16 points).
Meanwhile, Miami received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 122-108 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the defeat, Miami got a solid performance out of shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 31 points along with six rebounds.
The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Detroit against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
Odds
The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won ten out of their last 19 games against Detroit.
- Jan 18, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Detroit 107
- Jan 16, 2021 - Detroit 120 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 12, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Detroit 108
- Mar 13, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Detroit 74
- Feb 23, 2019 - Detroit 119 vs. Miami 96
- Jan 18, 2019 - Detroit 98 vs. Miami 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Detroit 115
- Mar 03, 2018 - Miami 105 vs. Detroit 96
- Feb 03, 2018 - Detroit 111 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 03, 2018 - Miami 111 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 12, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. Miami 103
- Mar 28, 2017 - Miami 97 vs. Detroit 96
- Jan 28, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 01, 2017 - Detroit 107 vs. Miami 98
- Nov 23, 2016 - Detroit 107 vs. Miami 84
- Apr 12, 2016 - Miami 99 vs. Detroit 93
- Apr 05, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 22, 2015 - Detroit 93 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 25, 2015 - Detroit 104 vs. Miami 81