Who's Playing

Miami @ Detroit

Current Records: Miami 39-32; Detroit 20-51

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET May 16 at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons will be seeking to avenge the 113-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 18th.

The matchup between Detroit and the Denver Nuggets this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 104-91 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Detroit were shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (18 points), power forward Tyler Cook (17 points), and shooting guard Deividas Sirvydis (16 points).

Meanwhile, Miami received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 122-108 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the defeat, Miami got a solid performance out of shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 31 points along with six rebounds.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Detroit against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 19 games against Detroit.