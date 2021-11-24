Through 3 Quarters

The Miami Heat typically have all the answers at home, but the Detroit Pistons are posing a tough problem. Sitting on a score of 76-67, Detroit has looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Pistons have been riding high on the performance of power forward Jerami Grant, who has 16 points in addition to five rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Luka Garza's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

The top scorer for Miami has been point guard Tyler Herro (17 points).

The Heat have been used to carrying a lead into the fourth quarter lately, so we'll see how they respond to the deficit.

Who's Playing

Miami @ Detroit

Current Records: Miami 11-6; Detroit 4-12

What to Know

The Miami Heat will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Miami won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Heat had to settle for a 103-100 defeat against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Miami had been the slight favorite coming in. Point guard Kyle Lowry had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 121-116 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Detroit was up 99-84 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Jerami Grant, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points.

This next game looks promising for Miami, who are favored by a full 10 points. If their 12-5 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The losses put the Heat at 11-6 and the Pistons at 4-12. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami comes into the contest boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 102.4. Less enviably, Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Detroit.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 10-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.

Injury Report for Detroit

Chris Smith: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Killian Hayes: Out (Thumb)

Kelly Olynyk: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Miami