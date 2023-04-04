Who's Playing
Miami @ Detroit
Current Records: Miami 41-37; Detroit 16-62
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons are home Tuesday, but with the point spread against them by 11.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.72 points per matchup.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Detroit on Sunday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 128-102 to the Orlando Magic. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-44. The top scorers for Detroit were point guard Killian Hayes (20 points) and small forward Eugene Omoruyi (19 points).
Meanwhile, Miami netted a 129-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and posted a double-double on 35 points and 12 dimes.
The Pistons are now 16-62 while the Heat sit at 41-37. Miami is 19-21 after wins this year, and Detroit is 14-47 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.52
Odds
The Heat are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.
- Mar 19, 2023 - Miami 112 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 06, 2022 - Detroit 116 vs. Miami 96
- Mar 15, 2022 - Miami 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 23, 2021 - Miami 115 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 19, 2021 - Detroit 100 vs. Miami 90
- Nov 23, 2021 - Miami 100 vs. Detroit 92
- May 16, 2021 - Miami 120 vs. Detroit 107
- Jan 18, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Detroit 107
- Jan 16, 2021 - Detroit 120 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 12, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Detroit 108
- Mar 13, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Detroit 74
- Feb 23, 2019 - Detroit 119 vs. Miami 96
- Jan 18, 2019 - Detroit 98 vs. Miami 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Detroit 115
- Mar 03, 2018 - Miami 105 vs. Detroit 96
- Feb 03, 2018 - Detroit 111 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 03, 2018 - Miami 111 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 12, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. Miami 103
- Mar 28, 2017 - Miami 97 vs. Detroit 96
- Jan 28, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 01, 2017 - Detroit 107 vs. Miami 98
- Nov 23, 2016 - Detroit 107 vs. Miami 84
- Apr 12, 2016 - Miami 99 vs. Detroit 93
- Apr 05, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 22, 2015 - Detroit 93 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 25, 2015 - Detroit 104 vs. Miami 81