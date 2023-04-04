Who's Playing

Miami @ Detroit

Current Records: Miami 41-37; Detroit 16-62

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are home Tuesday, but with the point spread against them by 11.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.72 points per matchup.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Detroit on Sunday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 128-102 to the Orlando Magic. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-44. The top scorers for Detroit were point guard Killian Hayes (20 points) and small forward Eugene Omoruyi (19 points).

Meanwhile, Miami netted a 129-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and posted a double-double on 35 points and 12 dimes.

The Pistons are now 16-62 while the Heat sit at 41-37. Miami is 19-21 after wins this year, and Detroit is 14-47 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.52

Odds

The Heat are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.