Who's Playing

Miami @ Detroit

Current Records: Miami 38-34; Detroit 16-55

What to Know

This Sunday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.58 points per game. They will take on the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Pistons received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 119-100 to the Denver Nuggets. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Miami and the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Miami falling 113-99 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for the Heat was the play of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 24 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take Detroit against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Everything went Detroit's way against Miami in the teams' previous meeting last December as they made off with a 116-96 win. Will the Pistons repeat their success, or does Miami have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.95

Odds

The Heat are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.