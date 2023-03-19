Who's Playing
Miami @ Detroit
Current Records: Miami 38-34; Detroit 16-55
What to Know
This Sunday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.58 points per game. They will take on the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Pistons received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 119-100 to the Denver Nuggets. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Miami and the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Miami falling 113-99 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for the Heat was the play of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 24 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take Detroit against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Everything went Detroit's way against Miami in the teams' previous meeting last December as they made off with a 116-96 win. Will the Pistons repeat their success, or does Miami have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.95
Odds
The Heat are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.
- Dec 06, 2022 - Detroit 116 vs. Miami 96
- Mar 15, 2022 - Miami 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 23, 2021 - Miami 115 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 19, 2021 - Detroit 100 vs. Miami 90
- Nov 23, 2021 - Miami 100 vs. Detroit 92
- May 16, 2021 - Miami 120 vs. Detroit 107
- Jan 18, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Detroit 107
- Jan 16, 2021 - Detroit 120 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 12, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Detroit 108
- Mar 13, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Detroit 74
- Feb 23, 2019 - Detroit 119 vs. Miami 96
- Jan 18, 2019 - Detroit 98 vs. Miami 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Detroit 115
- Mar 03, 2018 - Miami 105 vs. Detroit 96
- Feb 03, 2018 - Detroit 111 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 03, 2018 - Miami 111 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 12, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. Miami 103
- Mar 28, 2017 - Miami 97 vs. Detroit 96
- Jan 28, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 01, 2017 - Detroit 107 vs. Miami 98
- Nov 23, 2016 - Detroit 107 vs. Miami 84
- Apr 12, 2016 - Miami 99 vs. Detroit 93
- Apr 05, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 22, 2015 - Detroit 93 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 25, 2015 - Detroit 104 vs. Miami 81