Pistons vs. Heat: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Detroit Pistons' winning streak came to a halt in embarrassing fashion on Monday night, when they were completely shut down by the Brooklyn Nets, scoring just 75 points in the loss. Now, they'll try to get a new streak going on Wednesday night when they face the Miami Heat in South Beach.

Miami also saw a lengthy winning streak snapped in their latest outing; they're coming off a 21-point defeat to the Toronto Raptors, who didn't even have Kawhi Leonard in that game.

Each team will be eager for a victory in this matchup, as they're currently battling for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons enter the game in seventh place at 34-32, while the Heat are in eighth at 31-35. While the Pistons have much more of cushion -- four games ahead of the ninth-place Orlando Magic -- neither team has clinched a playoff spot yet.

How to watch Pistons at Heat



Date: Wednesday, Mar. 13



Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida



Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)



Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Heat -1.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Pistons: Thanks to some red-hot 3-point shooting and one of the best stretches of Andre Drummond's career, the Pistons had rattled off five straight wins before getting crushed by the Nets earlier this week. Now, they travel to South Beach to take on the Heat in what should be a good test for them. Will they bounce back after a tough defeat? Or will that embarrassing loss turn into a spiral that puts them in a fight just to make the playoffs?

Heat: The Heat are also coming off a bad loss, as they fell by 21 points to a Raptors side that wasn't even playing with Kawhi Leonard. Many of the same questions face them as well. How they bounce back from that defeat will go a long way towards determining if they make the playoffs again this season. Currently, they're just one game up on the ninth-place Magic, and one and a half games ahead of the 10th-place Hornets. At this point, every single game is a must-win for Miami.

Game prediction, pick

The Heat are very slight favorites in this game, which seems about right. The two teams are pretty evenly matched, but the Heat are at home. Given the Pistons' pretty poor road record, I'll take the Heat to cover and win in this one.