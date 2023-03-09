Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Detroit

Current Records: Charlotte 21-46; Detroit 15-51

What to Know

This Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.7 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, they have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Charlotte was able to grind out a solid win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, winning 112-105. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 66-50 deficit. The Hornets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Gordon Hayward led the charge as he had 23 points and eight assists along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Detroit Pistons had to settle for a 119-117 loss against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of small forward Isaiah Livers, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Charlotte's win lifted them to 21-46 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 15-51. If Charlotte want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Detroit's shooting guard Jaden Ivey, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 dimes in addition to five rebounds, and center James Wiseman, who had 21 points along with five rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.30

Odds

The Hornets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 19 out of their last 27 games against Detroit.