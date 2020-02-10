Pistons vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Detroit

Current Records: Charlotte 16-36; Detroit 19-36

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a contest against the Charlotte Hornets since Oct. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Pistons have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with Detroit going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

It was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 95-92 to the New York Knicks this past Saturday. Point guard Reggie Jackson (20 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.

Meanwhile, Charlotte lost to the Dallas Mavericks at home by a decisive 116-100 margin. Charlotte was down 94-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward P.J. Washington had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Detroit is now 19-36 while Charlotte sits at 16-36. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Charlotte has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pistons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Charlotte have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Detroit.