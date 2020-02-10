Pistons vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Pistons vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Detroit
Current Records: Charlotte 16-36; Detroit 19-36
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a contest against the Charlotte Hornets since Oct. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Pistons have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with Detroit going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
It was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 95-92 to the New York Knicks this past Saturday. Point guard Reggie Jackson (20 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.
Meanwhile, Charlotte lost to the Dallas Mavericks at home by a decisive 116-100 margin. Charlotte was down 94-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward P.J. Washington had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Detroit is now 19-36 while Charlotte sits at 16-36. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Charlotte has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pistons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Detroit.
- Nov 29, 2019 - Charlotte 110 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 27, 2019 - Charlotte 102 vs. Detroit 101
- Nov 15, 2019 - Charlotte 109 vs. Detroit 106
- Apr 07, 2019 - Charlotte 104 vs. Detroit 91
- Dec 21, 2018 - Charlotte 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Dec 12, 2018 - Charlotte 108 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 11, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Detroit 103
- Feb 25, 2018 - Charlotte 114 vs. Detroit 98
- Jan 15, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Detroit 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Charlotte 90
- Feb 23, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Charlotte 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Detroit 115 vs. Charlotte 114
- Dec 07, 2016 - Charlotte 87 vs. Detroit 77
- Nov 29, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Charlotte 89
- Mar 25, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Charlotte 105
- Mar 11, 2016 - Charlotte 118 vs. Detroit 103
- Dec 07, 2015 - Charlotte 104 vs. Detroit 84
