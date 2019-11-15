Pistons vs. Hornets odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 15 predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Pistons and Hornets. Here are the results:
The Detroit Pistons will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 4-7 overall and 2-4 at home, while Detroit is 4-8 overall and 1-5 on the road. Charlotte has lost four in a row, while Detroit has dropped three in a row. Detroit is favored by three points in the latest Hornets vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Pistons vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also entered Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Hornets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Charlotte couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes on Wednesday and lost 119-117 to Memphis. A silver lining for the Hornets was the play of Terry Rozier, who shot 7 for 12 from downtown and matched a career-high with 33 points. He added six dimes and five rebounds.
Devonte' Graham is leading the Hornets in scoring with 18.0 points per game, and assists with 7.3.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against Miami on Tuesday, falling 117-108. Langston Galloway wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pistons; he played for 28 minutes with on 3 for 11 shooting. Luke Kennard has led Detroit in scoring in the past three games with 29, 25 and 22 points. Bruce Brown had a career-high 11 assists against Miami.
Andre Drummond had a streak of 11 consecutive double-doubles for Detroit snapped in his most recent game as he fell one rebound short. He leads the team with 19.9 points and 16.8 points per game.
Charlotte is second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.3 on average. Only the Pistons have had an harder time on the boards: they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.1 on average.
So who wins Pistons vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pistons vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
