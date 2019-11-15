Pistons vs. Hornets odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 15 predictions from advanced computer

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 4-7 overall and 2-4 at home, while Detroit is 4-8 overall and 1-5 on the road. Charlotte has lost four in a row, while Detroit has dropped three in a row. Detroit is favored by three points in the latest Hornets vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Pistons vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Charlotte couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes on Wednesday and lost 119-117 to Memphis. A silver lining for the Hornets was the play of Terry Rozier, who shot 7 for 12 from downtown and matched a career-high with 33 points. He added six dimes and five rebounds.

Devonte' Graham is leading the Hornets in scoring with 18.0 points per game, and assists with 7.3.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against Miami on Tuesday, falling 117-108. Langston Galloway wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pistons; he played for 28 minutes with on 3 for 11 shooting. Luke Kennard has led Detroit in scoring in the past three games with 29, 25 and 22 points. Bruce Brown had a career-high 11 assists against Miami.

Andre Drummond had a streak of 11 consecutive double-doubles for Detroit snapped in his most recent game as he fell one rebound short. He leads the team with 19.9 points and 16.8 points per game.

Charlotte is second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.3 on average. Only the Pistons have had an harder time on the boards: they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.1 on average.

