The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 15-51 overall and 8-25 at home, while the Hornets are 21-46 overall and 10-26 on the road. Neither team has realistic playoff expectations and are playing without their franchise cornerstones, as LaMelo Ball is out for the season after suffering an ankle fracture and Cade Cunningham is also out for the year with a shin injury.

This will be the fourth and final meeting this year between the two teams and the Pistons have won and covered the spread in two of the first three matchups. However, Charlotte is favored by 4 points in the latest Pistons vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 225.

Pistons vs. Hornets spread: Pistons +4

Pistons vs. Hornets over/under: 225 points

Pistons vs. Hornets money line: Detroit +143, Charlotte -170

What you need to know about the Pistons

It was close but no cigar for Detroit as it fell 119-117 to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Small forward Isaiah Livers wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pistons. Livers finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court. However, the performance of Jaden Ivey was certainly a silver lining.

The rookie out of Purdue had 26 points and 12 assists in the hard-fought loss, and he's now averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 assists per game this season. Ivey has recorded a points and assists double-double in three of his last five games and the Pistons will be looking for more of the same from the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Apart from Cunningham being out, Detroit has a lengthy injury report as Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) are all out as well.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets were able to grind out a solid win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, winning 112-105. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 66-50 deficit. Charlotte got its win on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Gordon Hayward out in front picking up 23 points and eight assists along with nine rebounds.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 27 points in the victory and Terry Rozier also had 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Charlotte shot 49.4% from the floor in the win and assisted on 27 of 42 made field goals, while the Knicks only assisted on 18 of their 38 made field goals.

