The Detroit Pistons (4-39) will aim for their fifth win of the season when they host the Charlotte Hornets (10-31) on Wednesday night. Detroit is riding a three-game losing streak, but it has been within single digits in all three of those defeats. Charlotte has won two of its last three games, including a 128-125 win at Minnesota on Monday. The Pistons have the worst record in the NBA, while the Hornets are two spots ahead of them at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 234 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. Detroit. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hornets vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Hornets spread: Pistons -3.5

Pistons vs. Hornets over/under: 234 points

Pistons vs. Hornets money line: Pistons: -163, Hornets: +137

Pistons vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Pistons can cover

Charlotte is going to have a different lineup than it did when it beat Minnesota on Monday, as the Hornets sent veteran guard Terry Rozier to Miami in a trade for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick. Rozier averaged 23.2 points and 6.6 assists this season, so he will be a huge absence to overcome. One of Detroit's four wins this season came against Charlotte, as Alec Burks scored 24 points in the 111-99 win on Oct. 27.

The Pistons have been playing competitive games since the middle of January, starting with an outright win at Washington as 6-point underdogs. They have lost three games since then, but all three have been single-digit setbacks against some of the top teams in the league in Minnesota and Milwaukee (twice). Detroit has covered the spread in five straight games, while Charlotte has only covered twice in its last nine games. Lowry (trade pending) won't be available on Wednesday for Charlotte, nor will starters Gordon Hayward (calf) and Mark Williams (back). See which team to pick here.

Why the Hornets can cover

Detroit has only been favored on three occasions this season, and none of its four wins have come in those games. The Pistons are also just 2-20 at home, and Charlotte has picked up as many road wins as it has at home this season. This series has been lopsided in recent years, with the Hornets winning 16 of the last 20 head-to-head meetings, including eight of the last nine in Detroit.

The Hornets have won two of their last three games, beating the Spurs and Timberwolves while suffering a single-digit loss to Philadelphia. Power forward Miles Bridges scored a team-high 28 points, helping Charlotte overcome a 62-point effort from Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns. Rookie small forward Brandon Miller added 27 points in a red-hot 11 of 13 shooting performance. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-25 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.