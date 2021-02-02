The Detroit Pistons will take on the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 15-5 overall and 8-2 at home, while the Pistons are 5-15 overall and 1-8 on the road. Utah is favored by 12-points in the latest Jazz vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218. Before entering any Pistons vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Pistons:

Jazz vs. Pistons spread: Jazz -12

Jazz vs. Pistons over-under: 218 points

Latest Odds: Utah Jazz -12 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah was downed by the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, 128-117. The Jazz saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end. Donovan Mitchell played for 31 minutes and went 3-for-12 from the field for 13 points and committed five turnovers. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 29 points. He has scored 61 points in his past two games.

The Jazz enter Tuesday's contest with only 106.3 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league They have won their last nine matchups with the Pistons. Utah had the best record in the NBA in January at 13-3.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit was steamrolled in a 118-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday. Detroit was in a 64-45 hole at halftime. The top scorers for the Pistons were Jerami Grant (18 points) and Josh Jackson (17 points). Detroit has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons had only 17 assists against the Warriors. Detroit's opponents have shot 48.1 percent from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Pistons are averaging 108.4 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

How to make Pistons vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Jazz spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 69-40 roll.