The Detroit Pistons will take on the Utah Jazz in a cross-conference battle as part of Thursday's NBA schedule. Detroit is 2-25 overall and 1-12 at home, while Utah is 10-18 overall and 2-13 on the road. The teams split last season's two matchups, with the road team winning each time, and the Pistons enter in on a 24-game losing streak.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Utah is favored by 1 point in the latest Pistons vs. Jazz odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236 points. Before entering any Jazz vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Utah vs. Detroit. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Jazz vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Jazz spread: Pistons +1

Pistons vs. Jazz over/under: 236 points

Pistons vs. Jazz money line: Pistons: -109, Jazz: -110

Pistons vs. Jazz picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 24th straight loss as they fell to the Atlanta Hawks 130-124. The Pistons might have lost, but Cade Cunningham was a machine: he scored 43 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds. Those 43 points set a new season-high mark for the 2021 top overall draft pick.

The Pistons rank in the bottom five in both offensive and defensive rating, and their offense is backwards compared to today's NBA landscape. They lead the league in 2-point attempts while ranking last in 3-point attempts, 3-point makes and 3-point percentage. Detroit's best interior scorer in Jalen Duren, who averages 12.6 points on a team-high 63% from the field, is out on Thursday with a sprained ankle. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 10 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Jazz found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 124-116 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds, but Lauri Markkanen led the team with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah has been playing without its starting backcourt in Keyonte George (ankle) and Jordan Clarkson (thigh), and while the former is a game-time decision, Clarkson remains out. Whoever takes the court for Utah will need to be more careful with the ball as the team leads the NBA with 17 turnover per game. The Jazz are great against the spread at home, going 10-3, but they are just 4-11 ATS on the road. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Pistons have really struggled as the underdog this season and are currently 2-23 in that position. The Jazz have dominated as the favorite so far this season and are currently 3-1 when expecting a win.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Pistons are 1-6 against the spread in their last 7 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Jazz are 4-11 against the spread in their last 15 games when on the road.

The Pistons are 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 games when at home.

How to make Pistons vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model on a 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.