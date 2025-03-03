We've got another exciting interconference contest on Monday's NBA schedule as the Utah Jazz will host the Detroit Pistons. Utah is 15-45 overall and 8-23 at home, while Detroit is 34-27 overall and 17-13 on the road. The Jazz defeated the Pistons, 126-119, in Detroit on Dec. 19 in their first meeting of the season for their fourth straight head-to-head victory.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons are coming off a 115-94 win over the Nets on Saturday to improve to 9-1 overall over their last 10 games. Detroit is 8-2 ATS over that span and has the sixth-best ATS record (34-25-2, 57.6%) in the NBA this season. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is 12th in the league in scoring (25.2 points per game) and third in assists (9.4 per game) and he's hasn't needed to be a one-man show lately. Malik Beasley has led the Pistons in scoring in two of the last three games and Jalen Duren led Detroit with 18 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday.

The Pistons are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference after going through one of the poorest stretches in NBA history over recent seasons. Detroit has a top-15 scoring offense (114.4 ppg, 12th in the league) and scoring defense (113.0 ppg, 15th in the league) to aid its turnaround along with the No. 2 scoring fastbreak offense (19.1 ppg). Meanwhile, the Jazz are allowing the second-most fast break points (17.3 ppg) and are battling multiple injuries. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jazz can cover



It's been a trying season for Utah, especially given its recent rash of injuries to nearly the entire starting lineup, but it has allowed young players the chance to flourish. Keyonte George, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had 28 points in 31 minutes in a 128-121 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday and he's averaging 16.8 points and 6.0 assists per game this season. He's scored at least 20 points in four of six games since the All-Star Break and the Jazz are 4-2 ATS over that span.

The Jazz are 13-4 ATS against the Eastern Conference and 17-13 ATS as the home underdog this season. The Jazz's struggles and injuries are factored into the point spread and Utah has often outperformed the oddsmakers' expectations, and that can continue on Monday. See which team to pick here.

