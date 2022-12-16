Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Detroit

Current Records: Sacramento 15-12; Detroit 8-22

What to Know

This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.56 points per matchup. They will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Little Caesars Arena. If the contest is anything like Sacramento's 137-129 victory from their previous meeting in November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Kings escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors by the margin of a single free throw, 124-123. Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis did his thing and dropped a double-double on 21 points and 20 boards along with seven dimes. That makes it six consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Detroit ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 141-134 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Detroit can attribute much of their success to point guard Alec Burks, who had 27 points.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Kings to 15-12 and the Pistons to 8-22. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Sacramento and Detroit will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Kings are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won nine out of their last 15 games against Detroit.