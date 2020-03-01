Pistons vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 1 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Pistons and Kings.
The Detroit Pistons will take on the Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 25-34 overall and 12-15 at home, while Detroit is 20-41 overall and 9-21 on the road. The Kings have won four of their last five games. Detroit, meanwhile, has lost seven of its last eight. Sacramento is favored by eight-points in the latest Kings vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Kings:
- Kings vs. Pistons spread: Kings -8
- Kings vs. Pistons over-under: 216.5 points
- Kings vs. Pistons money line: Sacramento -377, Detroit +298
What you need to know about the Kings
Sacramento edged the Grizzlies 104-101 on Friday. De'Aaron Fox led the way with 25 points and five assists. Harry Giles III added 16 points in Sacramento's win. Fox leads the Kings in scoring at 20.0 points per game, and Buddy Hield adds 19.9 points per contest.
The Kings have also fared well against the spread recently. In fact, Sacramento is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games. In addition, the Kings are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games.
What you need to know about the Pistons
Detroit snapped a seven-game losing streak Friday by downing the Suns 113-111. Derrick Rose led the way with 31 points, and Christian Wood added 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Rose leads the Pistons in scoring at 18.3 points per game, and he filled the stat sheet in his last meeting against Sacramento, recording 22 points and 11 assists.
Plus, Detroit absolutely dominated the Kings when these two teams met on Jan. 22, earning a 127-106 victory as a two-point underdog.
How to make Pistons vs. Kings picks
The model has simulated Kings vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Pistons vs. Kings? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pistons vs. Kings spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
