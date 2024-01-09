The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 3-33 overall and 2-14 at home, while Sacramento is 21-14 overall and 8-7 on the road. The Kings have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Pistons.

Pistons vs. Kings spread: Pistons +11

Pistons vs. Kings over/under: 240 points

Pistons vs. Kings money line: Pistons: +425, Kings: -581

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They took a hard 131-114 fall against Denver. The Pistons have now lost 19 of their last 20 games, but they've been profitable against the spread. In fact, Detroit is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The Pistons are averaging 111.5 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA. They're knocking down 46.8% of their field goals and 34.4% of their 3-point attempts.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Sunday, but the final result did not. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 133-100 walloping at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Kings were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 72-47.

Despite the setback, the Kings will be confident they can secure a resounding victory on Tuesday. Sacramento is 5-2 in its last seven games against the Pistons and the Kings are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games at Detroit.

