Pistons vs. Knicks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pistons vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Detroit 3-5; New York 1-6
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Detroit going off at just a 2-point favorite.
Detroit received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 115-99 to the Washington Wizards. SG Tony Snell had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 33 minutes with 11 points.
Meanwhile, New York has to be hurting after a devastating 113-92 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by PF Marcus Morris, who had 28 points in addition to six rebounds.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But New York has only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Pistons are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
Series History
Detroit have won ten out of their last 14 games against New York.
- Apr 10, 2019 - Detroit 115 vs. New York 89
- Feb 08, 2019 - Detroit 120 vs. New York 103
- Feb 05, 2019 - Detroit 105 vs. New York 92
- Nov 27, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. New York 108
- Mar 31, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. New York 109
- Dec 22, 2017 - Detroit 104 vs. New York 101
- Oct 21, 2017 - Detroit 111 vs. New York 107
- Mar 27, 2017 - New York 109 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 11, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. New York 92
- Nov 16, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Nov 01, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. New York 89
- Mar 05, 2016 - New York 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Feb 04, 2016 - Detroit 111 vs. New York 105
- Dec 29, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Detroit 96
