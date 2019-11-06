Pistons vs. Knicks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Detroit 3-5; New York 1-6

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Detroit going off at just a 2-point favorite.

Detroit received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 115-99 to the Washington Wizards. SG Tony Snell had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 33 minutes with 11 points.

Meanwhile, New York has to be hurting after a devastating 113-92 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by PF Marcus Morris, who had 28 points in addition to six rebounds.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But New York has only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Pistons are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Detroit have won ten out of their last 14 games against New York.