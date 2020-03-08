Pistons vs. Knicks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, March 8 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Pistons and Knicks.
The New York Knicks will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 19-44 overall and 10-22 at home, while Detroit is 20-44 overall and 9-22 on the road. Detroit has lost nine of its last 10 games. New York, meanwhile, has won two of its last four. New York is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Knicks vs. Pistons odds, and the over-under is set at 211. Before entering any Pistons vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Knicks:
- Knicks vs. Pistons spread: Knicks -5.5
- Knicks vs. Pistons over-under: 211 points
- Knicks vs. Pistons money line: New York -245, Detroit +200
What you need to know about the Pistons
The Pistons came close Saturday, but couldn't overcome the Utah Jazz -- losing 111-105. Christian Wood posted a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Langston Galloway and Jordan McRae came off the bench to score 14 points apiece.
The Pistons will enter Sunday's contest confident they can secure a victory on the road. That's because Detroit is 8-1 in its last nine games against the Knicks. In addition, Detroit is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games on the road against New York.
What you need to know about the Knicks
The Knicks endured a 126-103 beating by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Elfrid Payton put forth a solid effort for the losing side, scoring 18 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dealing eight assists. R.J. Barrett added 17 points. Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 19.3 points per game, while Barrett adds 14.1 points per contest.
Offensively, the Knicks are averaging 112.3 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA. The Knicks have scored 125 points in two of their last four outings.
How to make Pistons vs. Knicks picks
The model has simulated Knicks vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Pistons vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Knicks vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
-
